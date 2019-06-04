Kochi: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, confirmed that the youth being treated near Kochi has tested positive for Nipah virus (NiV). The youth is a student who first sought treatment at two private hospitals in Thrissur, where he had gone for student internship.

“The test results have come from the National Institute of Virology, Pune and its positive for Nipah. The condition of the youth is stable. He is now out of any sort of support and is fine .The health authorities have made elaborate arrangements and the medicines for this is also in stock and NIV authorities will be handing over the medicines that have come from Australia,” said Shailaja and added that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has already pledged full support.

As of now, the health authorities have prepared a list of 86 people who have come in contact with this youth and are under observation. Of these 86 people, two have fever and one of them is being kept in isolation.

Additionally, Shailaja asked people to be careful about picking fruits as bats have been identified as a carrier of this virus

“From now on, there would be a high alert and three samples (blood, urine and throat) from every person, who show symptoms of Nipah will be taken and send to NIV Alappuzha, Pune and Manipal Laboratory,” said State Health secretary Rajan Khorbagade and added that experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research is in constant touch with health authorities, here.

Last May, the Nipah (NiV) virus attack took away 12 lives, with 22 positive cases reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts that created a huge scare.

The Kerala government has brought in a special team of medical professionals and administrators who successfully helped combat the previous outbreak in Kozhikode. They will be helping the medical professionals in Kochi on how to go about handling the fresh outbreak.

(IANS)