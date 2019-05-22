Bhubaneswar: The death of a second year student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Rourkela Monday has sent shock waves across the state. The police Wednesday put at rest speculations about possible causes of death by ruling out suicide or love angle behind the incident.

Sources at Sector 3 police station in Rourkela who deal with NIT campus-related cases suggested that they were awaiting the postmortem report, as preliminary enquiry has ruled out possibility of a suicide, love angle or enmity with anyone. The body did not show any external injury, the police said.

“On receipt of information about the incident, we inspected the spot, spoke to a few friends of the victim Sayeed Munib Ahmed

and examined the body. We found no external injury on the body. As per preliminary investigations, prima facie, it appeared that this is not a case of suicide. There was no provocation or association of any discord in relationship. There was also no history of past hostilities,” said KC Behera, assistant sub-inspector of Sector 3 police station.

Behera said there was no external injury marks on the body of the deceased when it was sent to hospital for postmortem. His college mates claimed that he was a bright and ambitious student who always had been maintaining good CGPA in his examinations and his death came as a shock for his friends at the college. His parents also reached Rourkela Wednesday and met police officials and other officials.

The police department sources said they have met the parents of the deceased, his sister and relatives to discuss more about the incident as part of the ongoing investigation. The police, meanwhile, said they are yet to receive the postmortem report which could reveal the exact cause of the death.

The college authorities, however, have said the medical examination of Ahmed had revealed that the deceased succumbed to brain hemorrhage.

According to an official from NIT, Rourkela, Ahmed was fine till 6 am on the day he died. He had met some of his friends too. Later, he was seen by a friend collapsing on the corridors of the hostel where he was residing.

“Soon after we got the news of him collapsing he was shifted to the nearby campus-based hospital where he was pronounced ‘brought dead’. Medical reports have hinted at brain hemorrhage as the reason for Ahmed’s death. He was taken to the nearby hospital within minutes as it was very closeby,” an official from NIT, Rourkela said.

A student from the college said Ahmed was perfectly alright a day before his death. He woke up normally and sought a bicycle from his friend to buy some provisions from the market. After some time when he returned he collapsed near a cooler on his hostel verandah. Some students said he was alive when he collapsed but died on his way to the hospital.