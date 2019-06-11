Bhubaneswar: Like last year, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has ordered no change in power tariff in the state for all classes of consumers for the year 2019-20.

“The power tariff will remain unchanged for domestic consumers, commercial and industrial units for the year 2019-20,” OERC Director (Regulatory Affairs) Priyabrat Patnaik said in a press statement here.

OERC said the order regarding the tariff could not be notified due to enforcement of the model code of conduct for the general election. As per the order, the new tariff came into effect from June 1. The commission had last hiked 10 paise per unit in electricity tariff for domestic consumers in the financial year 2017-18.

Like the last financial year, the domestic consumers have to pay tariff at the rate of Rs 2.50 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 4.30 per unit for consumption above 50 units—up to 200 units, Rs 5.30 per unit for consumption above 200 and upto 400 units and Rs 5.70 per unit for consumption above 400 units.

In order to promote digital payments, the OERC has hiked the rebate for digital payment to 2 per cent from 1 per cent while hostels of schools under SC/ST department will get a rebate of Rs 2.40 per unit in energy charge over and above the normal rebate.

Similarly, Swajala Dhara consumers under public water works and sewerage pumping installation category will get a special 10 per cent rebate over and above the normal rebate if the electricity bills are paid within the due date.