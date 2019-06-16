Bhubaneswar: A day after several reports suggested an extension of summer vacation in schools across Odisha, state School and Mass Education Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra cleared the air and denied any such extension yet.

Terming the reports as ‘rumour’, Mohapatra said that the department has not taken any decision on extension of the vacation. That said, a final decision on this context could be taken Monday or Tuesday.

As things stand, the vacation will come to an end June 19 – as mentioned in the earlier schedule issued by the department.

It may be mentioned here that several reports had been doing rounds on social media platforms suggesting that the vacation had been extended up to June 25. A number of students and parents assumed the reports to be true.

Though last year’s vacation was extended owing to heatwave and sultry weather conditions, this year no decision has so far been taken on this as the weather condition is not so harsh in several parts of the state. Arrival of pre-monsoon rains and a subsequent drop in temperature is likely to be a factor when the SME department revisits the decision this time.

