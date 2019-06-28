Bhubaneswar: Several legislators Friday debated in detail on the issue of restoration works being carried out by the state government after the cyclonic storm Fani hit the state. During a debate in the State Assembly, several MLAs talked about the woes people are still facing in the restoration works.

Speaking in the house, Pipili MLA and BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy said, “It has been more than 1 month and 25 days. Despite this there are many rural pockets in Puri district which are still grappling with darkness. There are many electric poles newly erected on the ground which could easily fall down in case of strong winds.”

On the other hand, Congress MLA Suresh Routray asked the government if electricity could be restored before Rath Yatra. He said, “Even in Bhubaneswar, electricity resumption is more confined to Bhubaneswar city while many parts of Khurda district suffer in silence after the cyclonic storm hit the state. The situation is grim.”

He added, “Hit by the delay, many people from these areas are coming forward to help resume electricity in their areas. Can the government ensure us that places like Jatni, Pipli, Sakhigopal and others could be given electricity before the Rath Yatra?”

Pramila Mallick, Binjharpur MLA, drew the attention of the House to frequent outages of power during strong winds and rains and asked the government if they have any plans to combat the issue.

On the other hand, Banki MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy asked the government, “Can the government tell us if they are planning to work on solutions for Cuttack? In light of the devastations caused by the cyclonic storm, is the government mulling to consider facilitating underground cabling works so that the damage is minimised?”