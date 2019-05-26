Bhubaneswar: There will be no respite from heatwave conditions till May 31 and it will continue to throw life out of gear particularly in the western and interior parts of Odisha, the regional centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

Reports from private weather forecasting agency Skymet also suggested continuation of the heatwave in Western Odisha. It, however, also predicted relief for some of the coastal areas.

Skymet, in its report said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Chhattisgarh and adjoining parts of Jharkhand along with an upper air trough extending from this system up to parts of Telangana. Due to these systems, warm and moist winds from Bay of Bengal are likely to affect coastal and central parts of Odisha.

“Thus, due to accumulation of moisture and above weather systems, coastal and central parts of Odisha including places like Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Paradip and Raigarh will witness light to moderate rain and thunder showers with strong winds,” said the agency.

“However, as the western parts will remain under the influence of northwesterly winds, dry and very warm weather with heatwave like condition in parts will occur over places like Bhawanipatna, Titlagarh, Nabarangpur and Balangir during the next two to three days,” it added.

Because of the prevailing conditions, temperatures have crossed 46 degree Celsius in most part of the Odisha. Since last couple of weeks this inclement weather condition has made the lives of human beings as well as animals torrid. Bolangir and Titlagarh have witnessed the mercury level rise over 46 degrees Celsius, Friday.

The weathermen at Regional Meteorological Centre, meanwhile, have warned that the severe heatwave will continue in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapada in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Center (IMD) centre has issued Nor’wester warnings to Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Boudh, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Koraput district.

