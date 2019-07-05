Bhubaneswar: Southwest monsoon has so far been ineffective in the state with sporadic rainfall here and there.

A report from the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that signs of a new low pressure area and possibility of heavy downpour in the state are slender until July 9.

That said, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Keonjhar will likely get a good spell of rainfall July 7.

Similarly, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar are likely to witness moderate rainfall July 8 and 9. The coastal areas are likely to experience thundershowers, Met office said.

With monsoon remaining weak, the volume of rainfall in the state came down significantly during last 24 hours.

According to information provided by the centre, Bhawanipatna received highest 18mm rainfall, followed by Malkangiri 16mm, Angul 11mm, Titlagarh 10mm, Sundargarh 8mm, Bhubaneswar 6.7mm, Jharsuguda 5.8mm, Keonjhar 4.6mm, Talcher 4mm and Sambalpur 3.8mm in last 24 hours.

PNN