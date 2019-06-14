New Delhi: The bond between MS Dhoni and Karachi-born Mohammad Bashir aka ‘Chacha Chicago’ blossomed during the 2011 World Cup semifinal between India and Pakistan and it has only grown stronger since then.

Such is the bond that Bashir has flown in to Manchester from Chicago (approximately 6,000 kms) for Sunday’s high-octane Indo-Pak contest without a match ticket. He is sure that Dhoni will ensure that he is it at the Old Trafford when the first ball is bowled.

“I arrived here yesterday (Thursday) and saw that people are ready to pay as much as 800-900 pounds for a ticket. A return ticket from Chicago costs the same. Thanks to Dhoni, I don’t have to struggle for a match ticket,” the 63-year-old, who owns a restaurant in Chicago and is an American passport holder, told this agency.

The connection goes back to 2011. Bashir was bowled over by Dhoni’s benevolence when India’s World Cup-winning captain went out of his way to arrange a ticket for him for the marquee clash in Mohali.

Eight years later, the heartwarming story of Bashir and Dhoni continues. It is not a surprise anymore that Bashir supports Dhoni’s team over the country of his birth whenever the two sides clash.

Dhoni might not be easily accessible for even his teammates at times but has never disappointed Bashir. “I don’t call him as he is busy. I keep in touch only through text messages. Long before I came here, Dhoni assured me of a ticket. He is a great human being. I can’t think of anyone else doing what he has done for me since that 2011 game in Mohali,” Bashir informed.

“Imagine I get the ticket for free when most would pay a fortune for it. I have got a surprise gift for him this time and I hope to give it to him later today 9Friday),” Bashir said.

After arriving in Manchester, he checked into Pakistan’s team hotel where he met most of the squad members including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir and Hassan Ali. He also clicked a selfie with Shoaib Malik and his wife tennis star Sania Mirza. Incidentally Bashir’s wife, like Sania, is also from Hyderabad.

Bashir’s match-day uniform has both India and Pakistan colours and he calls himself an ambassador of peace.

While watching Indo-Pak games all-around the world, Bashir has made lifelong Indian friends and one of them is the well-known Indian ‘superfan’ Sudhir, who mainly relies on funding from cricketers to support the team from stands. In fact, both are staying together in Manchester.

“Sudhir abhi apni body pe tri-colour paint karwane gaya hain (Sudhir has gone outside to get the Indian tri-colour painted on his body),” informed Bashir.

“I book the room and we stay together. Thanks to Allah, I am doing okay (financially) and that is the least I can do for a friend. I just gifted Sudhir a phone and it made him really happy. These are the little things in life that give you happiness,” stated Bashir.

No prizes for guessing that he is backing India to maintain their unbeaten run over Pakistan at the Old Trafford, Sunday.

PTI