New Delhi: Finnish company Nokia is set to launch Nokia 6.2 aka X71 in India June 6. The teaser from the company on Saturday claimed the launch event would be in India as well as in Italy.

A tweet by Twitter account Nokia Anew suggests that the Nokia 6.2 will launch with a price similar to the Nokia 6.1.

The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India with price starting at Rs 16,999. It means the Nokia 6.2 should fall in the same segment.

The Nokia 6.2 is rumoured to be the global variant of the Nokia X71 that was launched in Taiwan a few weeks ago.

In terms of specifications, the phone was unveiled as a mid-range offering with a metal-glass sandwich design and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ PureDisplay with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 660 processor, aided by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The Nokia X71 features a ZEISS-certified 48MP primary camera sensor at the rear with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP 120-degree super-wide angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor at the back as well.

For selfies, the smartphone is fitted with a 16MP shooter that has an aperture of f/2.0. Stock Android 9 Pie and a 3,500mAh battery.

