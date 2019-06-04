New Delhi: Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia Tuesday confirmed that it had inked 42 commercial 5G deals with operators around the world, including T-Mobile and Telia Company.

Since the announcement of the 30th commercial 5G contract at the end of March, the company has seen one major contract win each week. While early rollouts of 5G have been well publicised in North America, South Korea and Europe, Nokia said it was looking forward to announcing its plans in emerging nations and regions, like India and Latin America, over the coming months.

“The pace of 5G progress is accelerating across the globe. We are delivering significant performance increases to operators and the power of Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio is being recognised,” Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

“In fact, in every network where Nokia products are deployed, we are the performance leader. Here and now — at the beginning of one of the most radical technology transitions ever with 4G giving way to 5G — this is Nokia’s time to shine,” Suri said.

Nokia said its 5G technology was present in all regions in the world with notable recent wins in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.