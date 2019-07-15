Bargarh: A market complex constructed between town police station and Bargarh sub-jail here has been lying unused for years, virtually turning into a den for antisocial.

The jail colony market complex was constructed with an intention to provide business opportunity to local unemployed youths. It has 12 shops.

This complex has gone to rack and ruin due to lying unused for a long period and lack of proper maintenance, local residents alleged.

They further alleged that as the complex has been unguarded, shutters of four shops have already been stolen and the remaining ones have started getting rust.

What has been ailing the local residents more is that the complex has become a haunting place for antisocials. After sun set, residents stop going near the complex or passing by it.

Some years ago, a murder took place in a shop of this complex despite the fact that the complex lies just in front of the police station.

While gambling dens are operating from this complex, business of marijuana and other contrabands flourishes as well. These activities are giving rise to the crimes happening in the town, locals pointed out.

“Even if some small time businessmen are using some shops of the complex for storing their articles, we demand the complex be made fully functional,” they observed.

Sources said that a controversy has plagued the complex for which it has not been operated as yet.

However, neither the district administration, nor the elected members, nor the civic body authority, nor the jail authority is showing any interest to make the best use of the complex.

If the market complex is not made functional, the possibility of a severe crime taking place here cannot be ruled out, the worried residents added.

PNN