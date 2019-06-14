Mumbai: ‘Dilbar’ girl Nora Fatehi is a great dancer. Her acting skills in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’ were also appreciated. Now she will soon be seen romancing with ‘Uri’ actor Vicky Kaushal in a music video of Bhushan Kumar.

This video will be shot in Shimla. The most important thing about this song is that Vicky will be seen in a different avatar.

“This music video came to me after the release of’ Dilbar ‘song. At that time, Makers told me that they are looking for a boy for this song. This song is very different from my previous songs. The lyrics are so beautiful, it gave me goosebumps when I heard them for the first time,” said Nora.

The story of this song revolves around a married couple.

The shooting of this song will begin June 19 while the release date has not been decided yet. The music video will be directed by Arvinder Khaira.

On the work front, Nora was last seen in a role opposite Sunil Grover in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Bharat’.

PNN/Agencies