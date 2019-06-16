Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that it expects Nor’wester rains and heatwave conditions to continue until arrival of monsoon rains in the state.

While Nor’wester is likely to continue till June 18, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail till June 19, the centre said in a weather bulletin.

Even though IMD is yet to make its stand clear on monsoon entering the state, several other weathermen and agencies have said that it might hit the state by June 18 or 19. A low pressure is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal and the monsoon being active on both sides of the state, conditions are said to be conducive for its arrival here, they observed.

Most places in the state are already experiencing pre-monsoon showers and thundershowers owing to Nor’wester. That said, normal life is still out of gear under soaring temperature and sultry weather condition in several parts of the state.

Even as the temperature was a little lower Saturday than that of Friday, yet as many as eight towns in the state Saturday recorded temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. Titilagarh and Malkangiri were the hottest towns with 43 degree Celsius each, followed by Jharsuguda (42.8 degree Celsius), Sambalpur (42.2), Hirakud (42.2), Bhawanipatna (41.2), Bolangir (41) and Angul (40.1 degree Celsius)

Districts such as Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Gajapati experienced Nor’wester rain Saturday.

The regional centre of IMD forecast that most parts of the state are likely to experience Nor’wester rain Sunday. One or two places of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore,Bhadrak Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Boudh districts may experience showers accompanied with gale.

PNN