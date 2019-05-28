Nabarangpur:Nor’wester rains wreaked havoc in this district Monday.

Apart from causing extensive damage to crops, the Nor’wester uprooted trees and electric poles adding to the woes of the people who were already suffering due to frequent power cuts even as the temperature is soaring above 40 degree Celsius.

Since it is the harvesting time, farmers are worried with the massive damage to crops in various parts of the district.

Many of the thatched huts were also destroyed. Besides, hailstorms lashed parts of Kosagumuda, Dabugaon and Papadahandi blocks.

Vehicular movement remained suspended for hours as uprooted trees blocked highways and rural roads at several places.

Roofs of many schools and houses were blown away by the gusty winds.

PNN