Udala (Mayurbhanj):The unseasonal Nor’wester (Kalabaisakhi) rain lashed Udala town in Mayurbhanj district and wreaked havoc Sunday evening.

At least, five persons were injured in separate mishaps due to the rain while heavy rain caused extensive damage to houses, property and livestock. Many houses were blown away due to the severe gusty wind accompanied by thunderstorm.

Trees and electric poles were also uprooted, leading to power cuts in the area.

According to sources, heavy downpour, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and lightning pounded Udala NAC area injuring five persons including two women.

As many as 15 houses have been damaged in the unseasonal rain, while several others sustained partial damage to roofs and walls. A cow and its calf were killed after the shed wall collapsed during the thunderstorm.

Strong winds uprooted trees at several places in the town leading to disruption in communication and power lines were also snapped at most places.

Similarly in Kandhamal district, heavy rainfall lashed the Kashmir of Odisha, Daringbadi on the impact of Nor’wester Sunday evening. Many families were rendered homeless after heavy wind blew away their houses.

Their household items were completely drenched while they had to take shelter in the local school. Moreover, many trees were blown up forcing fire officials to swing into action and remove them from roads and highways.

While Daringbadi received 45mm of rainfall, nearby places like Greenbadi, Siangabali, Bhramarbadi, Sraniketa, Simanbadi, Danekbadi and Dasingbadi also received heavy to heavy rainfall.

While the rainfall has reduced the prevailing heat waves, it has also wrecked havoc in the area, leading to power cuts and water logging in many areas.

