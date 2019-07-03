Sooraj Pancholi who was in the news for his alleged link with the Jiah Khan suicide seems to have found love once again. The 28-year-old actor who made his debut opposite Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty in the Salman Khan production Hero in 2015, was spotted in a Bandra neighbourhood with a statuesque, blonde friend, as they exited a salon and walked to their car.

The duo was dressed in casuals and had arrived together around 6pm, departing after an hour of spa therapy.

Given the paparazzi presence outside, the mystery lady ventured out first from the salon to walk over to the car, while Sooraj followed a couple of minutes later. While the jury is out on this duo’s relationship status, their Sunday outing has clearly established that for them, love is definitely in the air.

Sooraj Pancholi has been away from the silver screen ever since. Earlier, the actor made clear in his interactions with the media, that he has been seeing a girl who isn’t a part of the film industry.