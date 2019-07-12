London: Top seed Novak Djokovic sealed his spot in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon with a four-set win over Roberto Bautista-Agut here Friday. Serbian Novak Djokovic produced a dazzling array of shots as he won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 against the clay court specialist. This is the second year in succession that Novak Djokovic has reached the Wimbledon final

Except for a brief hiccup in the second set, Novak Djokovic was always in control of the match. He now awaits the winner of the match between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer which will be played later in the day.

Details to follow

Agencies