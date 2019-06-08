Baripada: The district administration has launched a novel effort, Sakshyam, to make the neglected children skilled and self sufficient in Mayurbhanj district.

Scores of children remain neglected in the district in all spheres of life. Life of some kids is spoiled due to social maladies like child marriage and child labour, while most of the orphaned children lead miserable and helpless lives. Getting education, as guaranteed under the Right to Education, is not available to them.

The district administration, which had once taken credit for the ‘Mu Bi Padhibi’ drive for its success, is taking a serious note of the issue. It has taken up a special programme Sakhsyam to make children self-sufficient.

The campaign was launched Friday at the DRDA conference hall in the presence of members of the district child protection unit and the Odisha Rural Marketing and Development Society (ORMAS).

Inaugurating the programme, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the district administration will provide necessary help to ensure that the neglected children are mainstreamed with skill development training.

Over 80 children took part in the programme. Of them, 52 were selected for education and training.

What is important is, seven training agencies were part of the programme under which the selected children will be provided residential training at some agencies and institutions free of cost. After training, they will be provided jobs in various sectors so as to make them self-sufficient.

District child protection officer Mamatamayi Biswal, district education officer Dhrubacharan Behera, district employment officer Bijay Kumar Patra and assistant director of ORMAS Bimal Malla spoke on the occasion.

PNN