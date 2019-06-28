Balasore: India successfully test-fired indigenously developed nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile from Launch Complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur here at 8:30pm Thursday.

This test was a routine trial and was carried out as part of user acceptance trial by the Indian Army. The trial of the surface-to-surface missile, which has a strike range of 350km, was carried out from a mobile launcher.

The missile route was tracked with the help of radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry stations by the DRDO along the coast of Odisha.

Prithvi-II is a single-stage liquid-fueled missile having a maximum warhead mounting capability of 500 kg, but with an extended range of 250-350 kilometres. Drafted into the weaponry of the Indian forces in 2003, Prithvi-II is nine-metres tall.

This missile was developed for the Indian Air Force as the primary user. It was first test-fired January 27, 1996 and the development stages were completed in 2004. It was inducted into India’s Strategic Forces Command in 2003. Prithvi is the first missile to be developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).

PNN