Kolkata: Bengali actress-turned Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan has been invited by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to its Rath Yatra in Kolkata July 4. The event coincides with Jahan’s wedding reception day.

Accepting the invite Tuesday, Jahan tweeted: “Thank You @iskconkolkata for the invite. It would be my pleasure to be associated with this inclusive event.” The ISKCON said Jahan was showing the way forward to achieving “social harmony”.

The actress also retweeted a message by Radharamn Das, the spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata. “ISKCON Kolkata Rath Yatra is an example of that social harmony where the Lord’s chariots are also built by our Muslim brothers. Some of the most beautiful Lords dresses are also made by our Muslim brothers & they are doing it for decades in some of our temples,” said the message.

She also shared a video message inviting everyone to be a part of the auspicious event. Thanking the young MP for the gesture, Das wrote: “You are really showing the way forward. Respecting and caring for the bullies of others and participating in their festivities and celebrations are a sure way to achieve that elusive social harmony.”