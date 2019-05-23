New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board Thursday passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and thanking people for endorsing the party’s agenda.

All the newly-elected BJP MPs may meet Saturday to elect Modi as their leader, following which he will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to stake claim to form the new government, party sources said. The oath-taking of the new government is likely to be held May 29, sources said.

The party in its resolution described the victory as a positive mandate in support of Modi’s pro-poor policies, clear stand on national security and its mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, which boosted India’s profile in the world.

The party’s parliamentary board also attacked the opposition for its efforts to spread confusion over the electoral process, an apparent reference to its doubts on EVMs, and said people have rejected its negative agenda. It also thanked people of West Bengal for supporting it despite ‘violence’ targeting BJP workers.

Noting the loss of the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and the BJP’s impressive show in north-east and Bengal, besides the rise in vote share in southern India, the resolution said these developments make it clear that the party has successfully won over these regions.

The party also hailed Modi for leading to a super-sized victory for a second term in office, as his message of ‘nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India’ was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country.

PTI