Cuttack: Veteran Odia film producer Kesab Rout died after suffering a stroke at his Shankarpur residence in this town Sunday. He was 68.

Rout produced hit movies such as ‘Suna Harini’, ‘Suna Chadhei’, ‘Santan’ and ‘Bhisma Pratigya’. Apart from Odia movies, he had also produced a Bengali movie titled ‘Jeevansangi’.

These apart, he was also active in television and had produced a number of soap-operas.

As the news broke, a pall of gloom descended on the Odia film industry. A number of leading figures including many directors, producers, actors and actresses from his industry gathered at his residence to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

