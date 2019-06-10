Balasore: Six experts from Balasore are going to attend the fourth international workshop on horseshoe crabs to be held in China. The conference will be held from June 15 to 20.

The delegates to attend the workshop are: Professor Bishnu Prasad Das (head of Biotechnology at Fakir Mohan University), lecturer Sashmita Das (Anthropology, FM College), expert Gobinda Chandra Biswal (Director of Association for Biodiversity Convention and Research), Siddharth Pati (Asst. Prof, Amity College, Bhubaneswar), artist Kesu Das (chief of Noci Cultural Academy) and researcher on horseshoe crabs Sanatan Tudu (FM University).

Over 200 experts, researchers, artists and students associated with work and research on the horseshow crabs from 20 countries including the USA, China, Japan, and Malaysia will deliberate on the endangered marine species.

It may be noted that four species of horseshoe crabs are found in Asia and the USA. Two species of horseshoe crabs are found in India.

River mouth areas and some coastal areas of Balasore district are the only places in the country where horseshoe crabs come to lay eggs during tides.

Many Indians have been carrying out research on the marine species for the last four decades at Chandipur and Balarmgadi in Balasore district.

The research has intensified after the biotechnology department was opened at the FM University. Various activities related to conservation, protection and awareness on the species are being carried out in Balasore. Scores of NGOs and social organisations are also working on the protection of the species.

