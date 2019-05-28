BHUBANESWAR: Sonakhi Malla, a senior guide of Odisha State Bharat Scouts & Guides and reader at Ravenshaw Jr. College Cuttack has been selected to represent India in ‘Young Women’s Advocacy Forum and Women Delivers Conference’ to be held at Vancover, Canada from 31.05.2019 to 06.06.2019.

She is the only one from India to attend the conference. The State Chief Commissioner of Odisha Kali Prasad Mishra wished her success. She was also congratulated by the Higher Education Department. The Women Deliver 2019 Conference will be the world’s largest conference on gender equality.

The conference attracts the greatest minds, strongest activists, and most progressive leaders from across the globe. From keynotes to social enterprise pitches, workshops to film festivals, there will be countless opportunities to engage, gather inspiration, and build a more gender equal world. It will serve as a catalyst for advocates working to achieve a more gender equal world.

More than 6,000 world leaders, influencers, advocates, academics, activists, and journalists will flock to Vancouver with the drive to accelerate progress for girls and women everywhere. The conference will present new knowledge, promote world-class solutions, and engage a broad spectrum of voices. It will focus on several issues from health, nutrition, education, economic and political empowerment to human rights, good governance, and girls’ and women’s agency and equality.