New Delhi: Odia scientist Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Tuesday was appointed as the chief of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), an order issued by the personnel ministry said here. Mohapatra, a scientist ‘G’ in the IMD, was appointed as Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, for a period of five years. He will assume charge August 1, 2019, the order said. Mohapatra told media that he would request the government to bring in new technology for weather forecasting and his priorities will be to provide accurate information on weather to every Indian. The IMD is responsible for weather and climate related forecasts in the country.