Kamakhyanagar: An Odia jawan attained martyrdom at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir during a gunfight between militants and security forces Tuesday.

The martyred Odia jawan has been identified as Ajit Sahu of Badasuanla village under Kamakhyanagar sub division in Dhenkanal district.

Ajit joined Indian Army in the year 2015. His family members were grieved Tuesday morning after receiving the news over phone.

A pall of gloom descended the village as the news broke.

Notably, two militants were killed in the exchange of fire as well.

In the gun battle, eight soldiers have suffered injuries and three of them are stated to be critical.

PNN