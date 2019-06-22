Jaleswar: Odisha boy Ranjan Kumar Sahoo has emerged the second topper nationally in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) PG entrance results for 2019.

He has also managed to secure the rank-1 in OBC category.

Ranjan belongs to Mahammad Nagar Patna village that comes under Jaleswar block of Balasore district.

After completion of MBBS in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Ranjan had applied for the AIIMS PG entrance.

His father Suryanarayan Sahoo, who serves as a postmaster, is proud his success as are other family members, fellow villagers and people of the state.

