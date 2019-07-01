Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 11.30 am as Opposition Congress members created a ruckus in the House demanding ruling on a discussion on farmers’ issue.

As soon the House reassembled at 10.30 am, few Congress party members led by Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati went to the podium of the Speaker and raised slogans against the state government’s continued negligence on farmers’ related issues.

The Speaker SN Patro directed the MLAs to go to their respective seats as the House was scheduled to discuss issues related to Cyclone Fani.

But pandemonium continued forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 11:30 am.

PNN