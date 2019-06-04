Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed displeasure over the state government’s failure to adhere to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 of the Central government.

The green statutory body has directed Odisha Chief Secretary to submit detailed quarterly reports on the measures taken to manage solid waste in the State.

The Chief Secretary has also been advised to depose before the NGT September 24 and inform it of the measures introduced in Odisha to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

This apart, the Chief Secretary has been instructed to review action taken by district collectors in proper disposal of solid waste. The NGT order envisages fortnightly review of waste management undertaken by Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) by the District Collectors.

Moreover, the green body has asked the Chief Secretary to submit documents and other details with regard to the management of solid waste in state within six months.

Notably, the NGT had issued warnings to all state Chief Secretaries with regard to poor management of waste materials March 24 this year.

The NGT had directed the Chief Secretaries to declare at least one ULB and three villages in each district as models for proper management of solid waste within a time-frame of six months.

Taking the NGT order seriously, Chief Secretary AP Padhi has directed the collectors to select one ULB and three villages in each district as models for proper disposal of solid waste.

Moreover, the state government has decided to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 in all ULBs in Odisha within a year. The state government has directed the ULBs to take necessary steps for transportation and treatment of solid waste. The ULBs have been advised to set up treatment plants, compost pits and other infrastructure for proper management of waste materials.

“We will obey the NGT order and submit a quarterly report on the solid waste issue to it by June 30,” said state environment director K Murugesan.