Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday appointed MLA Bishnu Sethi as the deputy leader of the party in the Odisha Assembly.

BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said that Dhamnagar MLA Sethi has been appointed the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party.

Besides, Mohan Charan Majhi, who represents Keonjhar Sadar constituency, has been appointed the chief whip of the party.

Recently, BJP President Amit Shah had named Bhawanipatna MLA Pradipta Kumar Naik as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

The BJP emerged as the second largest party in the recently held Assembly polls. It has 23 members in the 147-member Assembly.

The first session of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly commenced on June 25 and will continue till August 8 in two phases.

