Bhubaneswar: With only days to go for the commencement of Assembly session, the state cabinet will meet Thursday evening to discuss the draft budget and give it a final shape.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will preside over the meeting scheduled at 5:45pm this evening.

The cabinet members are likely to deliberate on various aspects of the budget with ministers presenting the views of their respective departments for any final adjustment that might be needed before the budget is presented in the Assembly.

According to government sources, a special allocation for 25 lakh additional Kalia beneficiaries is also likely to be approved in the meet.

It may be mentioned here that state Finance minister Niranjan Pujari will present the budget in the Assembly June 28.