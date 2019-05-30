Bhubaneswar: Odisha unit of Congress Thursday started an internal process to review the poor performance of the party in the recently held simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly.

According to a source in the party familiar with the matter, both winning and losing candidates of the party have been made part of this exercise that is being chaired by Congress Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh.

The review meeting is being held at Congress state headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

Performance review apart, the grand old party will also select its leader of the legislature party. Besides, the leaders will attempt at chalking out a strategy to strengthen the party in the grassroots in the days to come.

It may be mentioned here that for the first time ever, Congress secured a single digit figure in Assembly polls in the state. While it saw the new low of only nine seats in Assembly polls out of 147 seats on offer, it managed to get only one Lok Sabha seat out of the 21 on offer.