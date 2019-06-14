Bhubaneswar: Medicos in Odisha have extended support to the agitating doctors in Kolkata thus joining the nationwide hospitals’ stir in solidarity.

Students of the SCB Medical College and Hospital and the members of the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) took out a march in Cuttack Thursday to protest against the brutal assault on fellow medicos of West Bengal.

Over 500 resident doctors, junior and interns of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar started a day-long strike Friday, though emergency services at the premier health institute remained unaffected.

The Residents’ Doctor Association, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar said they were saddened about the heinous attack on fellow medicos.

“Physical violence along with government apathy is unacceptable for any individual in the country. The repeated acts of barbarism have propelled pan-India strike and support to our young brothers and sisters, who constitute the biggest man power to any government health institute,” the Association said in a press statement.

