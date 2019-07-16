Bhubaneswar: Farmers of Odisha would be deprived of the benefit under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik said Tuesday.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Naik said while the state government has identified 57 lakh farmers and claimed to have provided financial assistance to 50 lakh farmers under the KALIA scheme; it has given list of only nine lakh farmers to the union government so far.

The state government, he alleged, has not yet submitted the list of the farmers to the Centre.

The union government had asked the state government to submit the list of all farmers for inclusion under the PM Kisan Yojana scheme by June 15 last.

He demanded that the state Agriculture Minister should clarify why the state government has not yet submitted the list of farmers.

The leader of Opposition also wanted to know from the government as to on what basis it has identified three lakh share croppers and provided them assistance under the state sponsored KALIA scheme.

(UNI)