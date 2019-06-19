Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), 2019 held both in online and offline, were announced here Wednesday.

While Pradeep Kumar Kampa has topped the test in MBA, Smitarani Choudhury ranked number one in MCA course. Swikruti Mohapatra has topped in Integrated MBA.

Similarly, Samir Kumar Padhi and Pradeep Kumar Barik are toppers in B.Pharm and M.Tech courses, respectively, said Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Premanand Nayak said.

Total 25,731 candidates had appeared for the entrance test offline while 13,918 students gave the exam online. Registration for counseling of Medical & Engineering under- graduate & post-graduate courses will begin from Thursday, informed OJEE Chairman Sudip Kumar Chand.

Chand said the candidates can download their rank cards by visiting the official website www.ojee.nic.in and also log into www.odishajee.com.

OJEE offline was conducted at 53 exam centres across 20 cities of the state on May 18 while the computer-based test was held on June 8 and 9, 2019 for 12 different streams including MBA, MCA, B.Pharm, Integrated MBA, Lateral entry and M.Tech.

Chand said the OJEE Cell will soon release a merit list of all the qualified candidates.

