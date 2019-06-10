BHUBANESWAR: A press meet was addressed by Santosh Kumar Kamila, chief Post master, General Odisha Circle, at PMG to highlight the achievements of the circle in the field of technology induction and steps taken for the improvement of customer service here Monday.

He said, “A newly created Raygada Postal Division has been functional since April 1 after a long gap of 30 years in Odisha circle. Besides another new Postal division of Rourkela will start functioning soon. With these new postal divisions, the people of Southern Odisha and Western Odisha can avail better facilities.”

He also stated that in order to meet customer needs, an improved customer service DARPAN (Digital Advancement of Rural Post Office for New India) has been implemented in 6967 branch post offices in Odisha Circle.