Puri: Special loan melas would be organised at all the eleven blocks and urban areas from June 10 till June 26 for the entrepreneurs affected by cyclone Fani in Puri district.

Directer industries PJ Nath announced here Friday after assessing the damage caused by cyclone Fani May 3 last during a meeting with the members of affected entrepreneurs.

Official sources said that about 381 MSME units have sustained a loss of Rs 8 crore in the cyclone.

Secretary general of Odisha assembly of small and medium enterprises (OASME) Satwik Swain pleaded with the government for special cyclone relief package, liberal settlement of insurance claims, quick restoration of power supply to industries, collateral free loans and extension of moratorium for loan repayment for one year.

Later a schedule of loan mella was released and as per schedule the UCO bank would organise credit camps at Kakatpur, Nimapara and Delang blocks June 10, 11 and on 12 respectively.

Similarly, the SBI would conduct camps at Puri municipality, Pipili, Sakhigopal June 13 17 and 18 respectively.

Credit camp would be organised by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) June 19 at Brahmagiri and at Kanas blocks June 20 while PNB would organise camp at Puri Sadar June 21 and at Gop block June 24.

Allahabad bank would organise the loan mela June 25 at Astaranga and OGB at Krushnaprasad block June 26

The organising banks were asked to work in consultation with their respective Block Development officers.

In the credit camp sanction letters for agriculture, MSME, repair of house would be distributed.

The directive warned bankers that non participation and non cooperation would be taken seriously and any default would be intimated to their higher authorities and RBI.

