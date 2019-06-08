Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Tourism Department has decided to upgrade and promote heritage homestays in the state.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev told Royal Heritage Properties, an association of owners of royal palaces in Odisha, that the government would promote the facilities during its tourism roadshows in India and abroad.

He said the properties would be given official recognisation through certifications by the Tourism Department.

Dev was chairing a meeting with Royal Heritage Properties here Friday.

The Convener of Royal Heritage Properties, Jagdish Mardaraj, suggested the Tourism Department should make brochures available about heritage homestay facilities in the state at railway stations and airports.

Homestay facilities have been provided at royal palaces in Dhenkanal, Nilgiri, Aul, Kalahandi and Badamba.

Amarjyoti Singh Deo of the Dhenkanal royal family has developed 16 well-furnished suites as homestays to tourists.