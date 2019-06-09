Puri: The Union Government in cooperation with the state government will jointly develop Odisha as a global hub of ancillary industry in steel sector, Union Minister for Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said here Saturday.

Pradhan during his first tour to Odisha after becoming the Union Minister for the second time said while India is the second largest steel producing country in the world Odisha is the hub of steel industry in the country.

He and Union Minister of State for MSME, Fisheries and Animal Resources Pratap Sarangi jointly reviewed the post-Fani situation in Puri and said Odisha could play a major role in steel sector in the world. To achieve this and extend the possible opportunity to the youths, Pradhan stressed the need to work jointly with state government to develop Odisha as a hub of ancillary industry in steel sector.

Sarangi said Fani affected MSME would be revived and coir industry in Puri would be given priority.

Both the Union Ministers said the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister were apprised about the compensation for the loss caused by Fani.

They said the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister would be apprised of the losses and steps would be taken to provide loans to hotel industry and other important departments at lower interest.

Both Pradhan and Sarangi hinted that discussions will also be held for a special package for the development of tourism industry in Odisha.

Pradhan said Puri is slowly limping back to normalcy, adding that all steps would be taken to restore Puri to its pre-cyclone stage.

Earlier on the day, Pradhan and Sarangi, offered prayers at Srimandir for peace and prosperity in Odisha.