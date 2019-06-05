Bhubaneswar: At least 19,240 candidates from Odisha have qualified at the UG NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) -2019, conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

The results were announced Wednesday in which Sangeeta Agrawal from Odisha is among the top 20 girls (positioned 17th). Obtaining 680 out of total 720 marks, Sangeeta secured an overall rank of 91 among girls in the examination.

Ashutosh Panda has emerged as Odisha’s topper in the NEET-2019 with an all-India rank of 73. As per reports, Ashutosh, a student of Yuvodaya College in Bolangir, topped the list of performers from Odisha by scoring 682 out of 720 marks.

While 35,093 candidates from Odisha had registered themselves for the test, 32,378 aspirants actually took the examination. The percentage of candidates selected from Odisha stands at 59.44. Delhi’s Bhavik Bansal and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the second and the third positions respectively.

Telangana’s Madhuri Reddy G emerged as the topper among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven. As many as 14,10,755 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 7,97,042 qualified the test conducted throughout the country May 5 and May 20.

The Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India come under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The pass percentage in Odisha stood at 60.68 in 2018 which was higher than this year’s percentage.