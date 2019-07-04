Berhampur: Odisha’s first-ever pasteurised and vitamin added milk ATM was inaugurated on the premises of Ganjam-Gajapati cooperative milk producers’ association office near Gate Bazaar in this town Thursday.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and local MLA Bikram Kumar Panda inaugurated the ATM that has been installed by the Ganjam-Gajapati cooperative milk producers’ association.

Describing the advantages of milk ATMs, the collector informed that similar ATMS would be set up at nine different places of the city.

PNN