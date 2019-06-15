Baliapal: Baliapal in Balasore district is known for agriculture. But its potential for horticulture is not fully realised, particularly at a time when the government wants to augment the income of farmers through horticulture.

Reasons are many. The activities of the horticulture department have floundered due to staff and funds shortage.

Sadly, the department has no office of its own. It functions from a rented building as the administration has failed to provide land for the office.

The horticulture office has been running in a rented house for the last 15 years. On the other hand, the administration has been searching for a government land for the office for the last five years.

In the absence of a regular office, farmers are unable to get details of various schemes and programmes intended for them.

The horticulture office started functioning in broken quarters on the block premises 15 years ago. However, the quarters collapsed. As no alternative place was provided, it runs in a rented house now.

Activists said most farmers have no idea about the location of the horticulture office.

It is learnt that though the government has sanctioned funds for the office, land has not been made available till date. Of the two horticulture officers, one is in-charge of the department’s activities in Balasore Sadar, Remuna, Basta and Baliapal.

Some farmers come to the office but have to return without meeting officials.

For lack of awareness, farmers are failing to take advantage of schemes. Under the National Horticulture Mission, farmers are encouraged to cultivate banana, mango, cashew, coconut and papaya with subsidies. But farmers in 28 panchayats are deprived of such benefits, it is alleged.

Reports said Kumbhari, Nikhira, Ghantua, Asti, Baliapal, Madhupura, Jamkunda, Choumukha, Dagara and Bishnupur are suitable for cultivation of flowers, fruits and vegetables, but the department is not providing any help to farmers in this direction.

It is also alleged that no planned steps are being taken by the department to promote horticulture. “Only paddy cultivation is not enough to boost economic condition of the farmers. Geo-climatic condition of Baliapal is suitable for cultivation of mango, lemon, banana, coconut, cashew, areca nut, moringa, cabbage, potato, yam, brinjal, okra and pointed gourd,” agriculture experts said.

The department is supposed to encourage farmers to take up cultivation of flowers, fruits and vegetables to ensure them additional income. But staff shortage has plagued the department’s activities with only two officials running the show.

Officials, on the other hand, said as they are always on field visits, they have little time to stay in the office.

PNN