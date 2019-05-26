Chhatrapur (Ganjam): A woman labourer was allegedly raped by an official of an industrial firm on the pretext of providing her with a job under this police limits, police said Saturday.

The matter came to light when the woman’s family members lodged a complaint at the Ganjam police station Saturday. Police recorded the statement of the woman and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the woman was engaged as a casual labourer at the industrial firm in the area under a contractor. She lost her job when the plant work was over.

When she was in search of work, a senior official of the firm called her to his quarters on the promise of providing her a job through another woman worker of the plant.

Thursday, the two went to his quarters where the other woman dropped her and came back. The senior official took her inside and professed his love for her after bolting the door and windows from inside.

She rejected his offer but the official refused to listen and allegedly raped her. The official even threatened her not to disclose the matter before others after committing the crime. She came back home and narrated the ordeal before her husband who later spoke to the villagers.

When contacted, Chhatrapur SDPO Utkal Keshri Das said that a probe is underway to establish the veracity of the claim as the complaint was lodged two days after the incident. He assured that a case will be registered in this connection after completion of the inquiry.

However, the firm official rejected the charges, saying it was a conspiracy to malign him.