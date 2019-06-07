Bhubaneswar: The online Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) for admissions to post-graduate (PG) courses will begin Saturday. For the first time, OJEE will conduct the entrance examination for the PG courses online.

As many as 17,355 students have applied for admissions to engineering and other professional courses including M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Pharm, M.Plan and MCA.

The examinations will be conducted in three sittings – 9am to 11am, 1pm to 3pm and 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

As many as 8,000 students will write the examination M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Pharm, M.Plan and MCA, while 9,355 students will write the examination for admission into MBA courses Sunday, which will be held in two sittings.

While the first sitting examination will be held between 10am and 1pm, the second sitting will be conducted between 3pm and 5pm.

Candidates have to enter the examination hall one-and-half hours before the commencement of the examination.

“Students should reach the centre one-and-half hours before the commencement of the examination as there are certain processes like verification and computer system allotment,” OJEE Chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand said.

The computer-based test (CBT) was scheduled to be held May 13. However, it was postponed due to Cyclone Fani.