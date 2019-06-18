Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) board has issued the schedule for counseling and admission into MBBS and BDS courses in the state.

According to a notification issued by OJEE Chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand, registration and online application for counselling and admission into the courses will be held between June 20, noon and June 25, 11:59pm.

The final list of registered candidates will be published June 26 following which document verification will be conducted at nodal centres between June 26 and 29.

While the merit list will be published July 1, the candidates will have the option of choice filling and locking starting July 1, 11:00am. This process will continue till July 2, 11:59pm.

The first and second rounds of allotment publication and downloading provisional allotment letter are due on July 4 and July 26 respectively. The second round provisional admission at OJEE Cell at Gandmunda in Bhubaneswar has been scheduled from July 27 to July 30 between 10:00am and 5:00pm. Last date for withdrawal of admission is July 31.

Spot counselling and admission will be allowed should there be vacancies after second round of counseling. The last date reporting at allotted institutions has been fixed as August 12 and in private institutions the date is July 18, 2019.