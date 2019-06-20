Angul: A 65 year-old man was Thursday attacked by a baby elephant near Patrapada village under Chendipada forest range in Angul district. The man has been identified as Bandhua Nayak. He had gone to the forest in the morning to attend nature’s call.

However, he was attacked by the baby pachyderm and in the process Bandhua suffered serious injuries to his chest, head and abdomen.

Alarmed by the agonizing shrieks of the old man, the locals rushed to his rescue and and saved him. He has been admitted to the Chendipada primary clinic where he is undergoing treatment.

Police and forest officials, on being informed, reached the village, and started an investigation regarding this issue.

