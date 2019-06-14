Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Salman Khan may have kept his million fans waiting for too long, not anymore. Amid rumours of his wedding, Salman’s ‘Bharat’ co-star Katrina Kaif has finally proposed him for marriage.

Hang-on. Before you jump into any sort of conclusion, let me clarify that the particular scene is from ‘Bharat’ and not in real life.

Recently, Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a small clip from the movie on Twitter quoting as ‘The proposal ….@Bharat_TheFilm’ and the video spread across like a wildfire.

In the video, Katrina says to Salman, “Shaadi Ki Umar Hai Meri. Tum Acche Lagte Ho. Ab Bolo, Shaadi Kab Karni Hai? (I have reached the age for marriage. And I like you. Now tell me, when will you marry?)”

Bhaijaan’s fans would definitely want this to happen in his real life as well.

Katrina recently during an episode of zoOm’s “By Invite Only”, was quoted saying “Salman is a funny guy and someone who really gives you your space and just observes. There is a certain system which Salman has and it could be tough sometimes.”

The actress further revealed “But now I am used to it as we have been doing films like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and now ‘Bharat’. He is not too investigative. Some actors like to give you a lot of suggestions on rehearsals, but he lets you and your director figure out your thing.”

‘Bharat’ is an official remake of a Korean film “An Ode To My Father”. It depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. Along with Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Disha Patani and Tabu in the lead roles.