Patna: A person was killed and four others were injured critically after a truck carrying musical instruments skidded off the road and rolled down into a farmland near Dahibuda Hudi Sahi curve of Erendei panchayat under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as 26 years old Chakra Sundhi of Panasgadia village.

According to locals, a pick-up truck turned music-van had come from Panasgadia to Nuagaon for a marriage procession Friday night.

After the marriage, the vehicle was returning to Panasgadia when the driver lost control near the Hudi Sahi turning, leading to the mishap.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel from Patna fire station reached the spot and rescued the body trapped under the vehicle and the injured ones.

The injured were first admitted at Patna community health centre and then shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Patna police sent the body of the deceased to the CHC for post-mortem and have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

PNN