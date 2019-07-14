Loisingha: A man sustained grievous injuries in an incident of elephant attack in Gandapalli village under Loisingha police limits of Bolangir district Saturday morning.

The injured has been identified as Gokul Bag.

According to villagers, Gokul came face to face with a herd of elephant unexpectedly while he had been to Kulari Canal to relieve himself.

The victim was rescued and rushed to the Bhima Bhoi hospital of Bolangir district. The incident triggered panic among the villagers.

