Balasore: Local police seized more than a kilogram of brown sugar from a car and arrested four persons in connection with smuggling the contraband late Monday night.

The car used in the crime was also seized.

The accused were arrested following a surprise check on Balasore-Phuladi road under Sahadevkhunta police limits in this district.

According to sources, the police had been tipped off about a consignment of brown sugar being smuggled in a car from Jaleswar to Bhogarai area and the surprise check was conducted accordingly.

The cops are questioning the arrested men to unearth further details.

PNN